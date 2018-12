News just in says- Gajiram community in Borno state is under siege, as Boko Haram fighters and the Nigerian army are exchanging gunfire.

The town is 86km from Maiduguri and is along the maiduguri-Monguno highway.

Some other members of the terror group are also carrying out an attack on kofa community, which is along Maiduguri to Bama.

Communication services are down, but Tvc News is tracking the story for more details.

