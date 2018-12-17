Army neutralises four Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered several weapons.
The terrorists were intercepted in an attempted attack at Maibukarti village along Maiduguri-Damboa road of Borno State at about 5.00pm on Sunday.
This was disclosed in a statement by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman who added that one soldier died in the encounter.The troops recovered 4 AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK-47 riffles magazine, 2 Motorcycles and 1 bicycle and some other items.
Army deploys more troops to Molai
Meanwhile, more soldiers have been deployed to Molai community in Borno State, where security operatives repelled a Boko Haram attack on Sunday.
The army said a combined team of soldiers, police, and Air Force stooped the attackers from destroying an electricity power house.
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said the military lost no one.