Supporters of the APC National leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu say they will support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The group formerly under the Atiku campaign organization pledged their support in Abuja, while paying a visit to Former Edo State Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

They expressed confidence in President Buhari’s leadership adding that he had a fair chance of being reelected in 2019.

