Home News ASUP to begin nationwide indefinite on Wednesday
ASUP to begin nationwide indefinite on Wednesday
News
Nigeria
0

ASUP to begin nationwide indefinite on Wednesday

0
0
now viewing

ASUP to begin nationwide indefinite on Wednesday

now playing

Airforce to deploy troops to trouble spots

now playing

Again, Buhari declines assent to amended Electoral Act

now playing

Boko Haram attacks Rann again, burns UNICEF clinic

now playing

BREAKING: Abducted Osun College workers regain freedom

now playing

Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole

Image result for ASUP declares indefinite strike from WednesdayThe Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has announced its decision to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Wednesday, December 12.

ASUP National Treasurer, Suleiman Usman, said this while briefing reporters shortly after the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna State.

Usman explained that the planned industrial action followed the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.

He alleged that despite the 21-day ultimatum issued by ASUP to the government to address some of the issues it had raised over time, the government has been nonchalant in addressing the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.

Some of the demands, Usman said, include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases, as well as the withdrawal of allowances and persistent shortfalls in personnel releases to polytechnics.

The other issues are the sacking of union leaders and delay in assenting to the amendment of the Polytechnic Act, among other demands.

Related Posts

Airforce to deploy troops to trouble spots

TVCN 0

Again, Buhari declines assent to amended Electoral Act

TVCN 0

Boko Haram attacks Rann again, burns UNICEF clinic

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies