ASUU to continue with ongoing strike

The Academic staff union of universities ASUU has decided to continue with its ongoing 6 weeks old strike.



This was at a press briefing at Yaba, Lagos this afternoon.

The National president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi urged the Federal government to demonstrate serious commitment to implementing the spirit and letters of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement as well as the resulting 2013 MOU and 2017 Memorandum of understanding.

He noed that the step would go a long way in the rapid transformation of Nigeria’s public universities for improved efficency, infrastructural development and global competitiveness.







