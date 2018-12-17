Home News ASUU walks out of meeting with FG
ASUU walks out of meeting with FG
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has walked out of a meeting with government delegation led by Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige.

ASUU members declined comments on reasons behind their action .

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, directed probing newsmen to meet the Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige.

But in an interview with newsmen after the meeting, Ngige insists the lecturers did not walk out.

When asked the outcome of the meeting, the labour minister said negotiations were still on and that the government is poised to ensure all knotty issues are resolved before Christmas to enable students return to classes.

