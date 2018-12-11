Atiku, Ezekwesili absent as Buhari, other sign peace accord

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Peace Accord ahead of the general elections in 2019.

The President joined other presidential candidates in forthcoming polls to sign the agreement on Tuesday at a ceremony organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was accompanied to the event by the APC’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

But presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar was absent at the signing.

Candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party, Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressives Party and Omoyele Sowore of Action Alliance, were also absent.

