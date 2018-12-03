Atiku kicks off presidential campaign in northeast

The People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has stepped up his presidential bid with the flagoff of the North West zonal campaign in Sokoto.

Atiku is expected to use the first leg of his political campaign rally to sell his manifesto on how to get Nigeria working again.

This would likely heighten political activities ahead of next year’s presidential election and also gauge the mood of the electorate in a region that has the largest voting population in the country.

The PDP flagbearer will be joined by his running mate and other top elected officials of the party.

