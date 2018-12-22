Home News Atiku meets CSOs, pledges to ensure Nigeria’s dignity
Atiku meets CSOs, pledges to ensure Nigeria’s dignity
Atiku meets CSOs, pledges to ensure Nigeria’s dignity

Atiku meets CSOs, pledges to ensure Nigeria’s dignity

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has met with members of the civil society in the country as part of efforts to increase national support for his political ambition.

Atiku told the gathering of a group of civil society and entertainers that if he is elected as president, he will ensure the dignity of Nigerians is restored within the country and abroad.

The former vice president was joined by his running mate, senate president, his party chairman and other prominent members of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign team.

