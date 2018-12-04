AWCON: Super Falcons to get N75m from Dangote, Rabiu

Super Falcons are to get a total of 75 million Naira from wealthy businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu for winning the African Women’s Cup of Nations for the 9th time.The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced Dangote has offered the Falcons N50 million, while Rabiu is to give the new champions, N25 million.

The NFF made this announcement following the pledge by the presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari will receive and reward the players for doing the country proud.

The Nigerian women went to Ghana as defending champions and beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the final in Accra.

The all Conquering Super Falcons returned to the country to a heroes welcome.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, led government officials, officials of the NFF and football fans to receive the players in Abuja.

.

Abba Kyari promised the players of a more elaborate reception by President Buhari.

Share this: Tweet



