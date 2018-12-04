Bayelsa govt. organizes trade fair to promote wholesome drugs

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, said distributors of fake and unwholesome drugs will soon run out of business in the state as his administration has declared full war against fake and illicit drugs.Dickson spoke to journalists during the first ever Bayelsa Drug Trade Fair Tagged “Bayelsa Pharmaceutical Exhibition 2019” at the State Drug Distribution Centre in Yenagoa.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to improved public health and services to the people at the two-day exhibition which had over forty companies from Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna in attendance.

