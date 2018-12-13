Bayelsa murder: NBA wants dismissed Policeman prosecuted

The Nigerian Bar Association is calling for the prosecution of dismissed Sergeant Timadi Emmanuel, who killed a student Tariela Nikade in Yenagoa.

While the body of the 300 Level Petroleum Engineering Student lies in the morgue, the Sagbama branch of the NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the Nikade family.

Timadi who is still in police custody shot Tariela on Friday, November the 23rd where he was training at a barber shop close to their house at Edepie, Yenagoa.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner Of Police assured the public that the dismissed sergeant will be charged to court.

