Bayelsa New Police Commissioner tells officers to be vigilant
Bayelsa New Police Commissioner tells officers to be vigilant

Bayelsa New Police Commissioner tells officers to be vigilant

Image result for Commissioner of Police Aminu Saleh

A new Commissioner of Police, Aminu Saleh has officially assumed duty at the Bayelsa command headquarters in Yenagoa.

Aminu Saleh has already hit the ground running as the ninth police commissioner deployed to the state in five months.

At a meeting with officers and men of the force, the new Bayelsa police boss charged them to be vigilant in the discharge of their duties, for effective security this yuletide.

He also assured journalists that the police will be non-partisan during the 2019 elections in the state.

