Bayelsa youths preach peace via poetry, music

Bayelsa youths have created an avenue of literary appreciation which include Poetry, Rap and other genres of music to lend their voices to the theme: “Towards A Safer Bayelsa”.

This is as they are beginning to align with the vision of the Seriake Dickson administration and security agencies for a safer Bayelsa before, during and after the yuletide.

Unemployment is one major cause of increased youth involvement in crime, contributing to insecurity concerns in the country.

When some youth in Bayelsa met this yuletide, it was to discuss the

security situation and engage one another via literary appreciation to

achieve a safer state.

Guests at the occasion highlight the role of music and poetry is shaping

society.

The “Rap, Poetry and Palmwine Night” was used to appeal to the youth to

desist from activities capable of disrupting the peace during and after the

yuletide.

