Beijing students compete in dragon boat race

About 100 university students from Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang Province gathered for an ice dragon boat race on Sunday in northeast China’s Wudalianchi City of Heilongjiang Province.

Many of them are “southerners” used to rowing dragon boat on water, and rowing on ice at minus 30 degrees Celsius is truly something of fun and challenge for them.

Evolving from the ice wagon and the traditional dragon boat, the ice dragon boat glides along a frozen lake surface while preserving the technique and competitive spirit of the original sport, enabling people to enjoy the pleasure of dragon boat racing in colder seasons and areas.

