Bilateral relations: China seeks to deepen cooperation with EU, Portugal
Chinese president Xi Jinpeng on Tuesday during a visit to Portugal said he seeks a closer cooperation with the European Union.

Xi said in a speech after meeting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

“Chinese-Portuguese relations are entering their best period in history”

Xi said the two countries could benefit from Beijing’s belt and road initiative, to build business partnerships, including in third countries along the old silk road from China to Europe.

Xi noted that having Portugal as a partner, “we will deepen our strategic partnership between China and the European Union”.

He made no mention of Beijing’s trade war with Washington.

Portugal has been one of Europe’s biggest recipients of Chinese investment in the past few years and Chinese companies have large stakes in the energy sector, banking, insurance and healthcare.

