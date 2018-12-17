Bilateral relations: Chinese FM pledges stronger ties with Mynanmar, Vietnam

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar.

Mr Wang made the pledge in a meeting with Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar U Kyaw Tin before the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Laos.

He noted that both sides should make joint efforts for building the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and improve related plans in the implementation of a memorandum of understanding.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also promised to properly manage maritime issues with Vietnam.

