Boko haram fighters have attacked Buni Gari community of Yobe state, North East Nigeria.

Speaking with TVC Correspondent on phone, the police commissioner says the number of causality cannot be ascertain for due to the bad network which as bridged communication gaps.

The attack by the insurgents generated pandemonium as residents in the community flee into the bush for safety.

Effort to contact the army spokesman in charge of Yobe state proved abortive.

