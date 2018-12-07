Boko Haram attacks Rann again, burns UNICEF clinic

Boko Haram militants have again attacked Rann, a town in Kala Balge local government area in Borno state.

The town was thrown into confusion as many residents scampered into the bushes for safety.

Residents said the insurgents stormed the town with various calibre of weapons, anti-air craft guns and mounted trucks.

The insurgents destroyed the only healthcare centre in the frequently attacked region of the local government, the UNICEF clinic.

According to report, the military repelled the insurgents after a fierce gun battle.

Rann local government is housing thousands of IDPs, who are supported by International Non Governmental Organisation.

Share this: Tweet



