Four staff of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke who were in the den of kidnappers after being abducted on Tuesday have been released and reunited with their families.

The state commissioner of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye confirmed this to TVC News in Osogbo.

This incident had taken place at Onibon Oje, about two kilometers away from the institution.

The attack had allegedly been carried out by some herdsmen.

