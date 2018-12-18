BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence staff, Alex Badeh reportedly killed

News reaching TVC News has it that a former Chief of Defense Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has been killed as he made his way back to Abuja this evening.

Details are still unclear as to the circumstances resulting in his death.

The retired military officer was traveling back to Abuja with his driver who was also shot with an unidentified man.

Until his death, he was standing trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for arms purchase.



TVC News is tracking this story and will bring you details as we get them.

