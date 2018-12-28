Home News BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari dies at 93
BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari dies at 93
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

0
0
now viewing

BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

now playing

Shehu Shagari: 1925 - 2018

now playing

We know nothing about siege on Dino Melaye's Abuja home - Police

now playing

Breaking: Police gain access to Senator Dino Melaye's home in Abuja

now playing

APC releases members of Presidential campaign Council

now playing

Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state

Image result for second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, is dead

Former President, Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, is dead. 

He died on Friday at the age of 93.

Tweets from his family and the Sokoto State government say he died at the National Hospital in Abuja.

A grandson Bello Shagari tweeted “I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, His Excellency Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness”. That tweet was sent two hours ago.

The Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal tweeted the same thing, and ended it with “May his soul rest in peace”.

Shagari was first elected president. He governed the country in the second republic between 1979 and 1983.

Details later

Related Posts

Shehu Shagari: 1925 – 2018

TVCN 0

We know nothing about siege on Dino Melaye’s Abuja home – Police

TVCN 0

Breaking: Police gain access to Senator Dino Melaye’s home in Abuja

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies