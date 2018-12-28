BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

Former President, Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, is dead.

He died on Friday at the age of 93.

Tweets from his family and the Sokoto State government say he died at the National Hospital in Abuja.

A grandson Bello Shagari tweeted “I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, His Excellency Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness”. That tweet was sent two hours ago.

The Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal tweeted the same thing, and ended it with “May his soul rest in peace”.

Shagari was first elected president. He governed the country in the second republic between 1979 and 1983.

Details later

Share this: Tweet



