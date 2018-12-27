Breaking: Police arrest two notorious kidnappers in Ondo

The men of the Ondo state Police command have arrested two notorious kidnappers, Jahae Mohammed and Jimoh Ahmed at Oba/Ose area in Akoko South West local government area of the state.

The two suspects were apprehended by the police special patrol team led by Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) Mudashiru Abudulahai

The suspects were identified to be the leaders of a kidnap gang terrorising travellers and people of the area.

The raid which took the patrol team into the thick forest lasted for over six hours

