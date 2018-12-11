Home Europe British PM in talks with EU leaders to rescue Brexit deal
British PM in talks with EU leaders to rescue Brexit deal
Image result for British PM in talks with EU leaders to rescue Brexit dealBritish prime minister Theresa May is meeting European leaders and EU officials on Tuesday for talks aimed at rescuing her Brexit deal.

She is holding talks with Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Germany’s Angela Merkel after postponing a Commons vote on the deal.

The UK PM has said she needs “further assurances” about the Northern Ireland border plan to get backing from MPs.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU would not “renegotiate” the deal

The prime minister is understood to be seeking legal guarantees that the UK will not be trapped in the Northern Ireland backstop plan indefinitely.

