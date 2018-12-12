British Prime Minister Theresa May faces no-confidence vote

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is facing a leadership challenge this Wednesday that could see her exit her position as leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister.

The vote of confidence was triggered by a request by 48 Conservative parliamentarians.

A vote by Conservative MPs is expected to be held this Wednesday evening between 6 and 8 p.m. local time.

The Prime Minister says, she would do everything possible to keep her seat.

In an address to the public on Wednesday morning, she told the People she was in the best position to lead the UK through a successful Brexit deal.

