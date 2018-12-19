Home News Buhari, 40 others presidential candidates to attend dialogue for peaceful election on friday
Buhari, 40 others presidential candidates to attend dialogue for peaceful election on friday
President Muhammadu Buhari and 40 other presidential Aspirants are expected to attend a dialogue aimed at ensuring violence-free conduct of the 2019 General Election.

The host of the Presidential Summit Centre, Ms Zahrah Audu said the one-day event with the theme, ‘Violence Free Election’, is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Friday.

“We are passionate about Nigeria to deliver a credible and violence-free election next year, that is why the Presidential Summit Centre has put this dialogue together,” she said.

