Buhari, 40 others presidential candidates to attend dialogue for peaceful election on friday

President Muhammadu Buhari and 40 other presidential Aspirants are expected to attend a dialogue aimed at ensuring violence-free conduct of the 2019 General Election.

The host of the Presidential Summit Centre, Ms Zahrah Audu said the one-day event with the theme, ‘Violence Free Election’, is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Friday.

“We are passionate about Nigeria to deliver a credible and violence-free election next year, that is why the Presidential Summit Centre has put this dialogue together,” she said.



Share this: Tweet



