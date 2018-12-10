Home News Buhari, Amosun meet in Aso Rock
Buhari, Amosun meet in Aso Rock
Buhari, Amosun meet in Aso Rock

Buhari, Amosun meet in Aso Rock

Buhari, Amosun in closed door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor arrived the Villa at about 12:30pm and went straight to the President’s office for a closed door meeting.

Recall that Amosun’s preferred candidate for governor in the state’s governorship primaries, Adekunle Akinlade, has since left the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, having defected to the Allied People’s Movement (APM), a move Governor Amosun has endorsed.

Aside Akinlade, other loyalists to the Governor have dumped the APC.

