Buhari congratulates Ribadu on global anti-corruption award

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on his winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a press statement, signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina,the President said being one of eight recipients of the Award is a rare privilege and acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in Nigeria.

According to President Buhari, quote “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

He urged the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country, not to be deterred, when a fight back erupts, in the struggle to nip corruption in the bud.

