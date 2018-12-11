Buhari constitutes Implementation Committee on Autonomy of State Legislature, State Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Implementation Committee on Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary to kick start the autonomy granted them at the State level.

The Committee is chaired by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Senator Ita Enang, is the commitee’s Secretary.

The committee members are : Representatives of State Judiciary include which includes- Hon. Justice N. Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi State; Hon. Justice K. Abiri, Chief Judge of Bayelsa State; Hon. Kadi Abdullahi Maikano Usman, Grand Khadi, Gombe State Sharia Court of Appeal; and Hon. Justice Abbazih Abubakar Sadeeq, Ag. President of the FCT Customary Court of Appeal.

State legislatures are to be represented by: Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as Hon. Abel Peter Riah, Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is to be represented by Marwan Mustapha Adamu; Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, and Comrade Bala Hadi; Body of Chairmen of Houses of Assembly Service Commissions, are Musa Mustapha Agwai; Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru; House of Representatives Committee on Federal Judiciary, Hon. Aminu Shagari; the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Secretary of the National Judicial Council and others.

The formal inauguration of the committee by Mr President will be done in due course.

