Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders in Abuja

The 54th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has begun in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Muhammed Buhari who doubles as the host and current Chairman of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government arrived at exactly 10.20am.

Top on the agenda of discussion, is the presidential task force on the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme.

Other special reports to be considered is the ECOWAS single currency, report on the political situation in Guinea Bissau and Togo.

Against speculations, consideration of the membership of Morocco is not on the agenda.

