Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

Image result for Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victimsPresident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland, where he paid tribute to Holocaust victims. The President was given a guided tour of the Museum, which is devoted to the memory of the victims who died at both camps during World War II and penned a hand-written tribute in the visitor’s book.

He also laid a wreath at the museum.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents traveling with him, President Buhari described those fanning embers of discord in Nigeria as ”illiterates and ignorant.”

The President is on Day Four of his visit to Poland, where he had attended the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, delivered his national address at the 12-day meeting of COP24, met with several world
leaders and visited the impressive Nigerian pavilion at the climate summit.

