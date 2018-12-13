Buhari to present 2019 Budget proposal December 19

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly next Wednesday.

This is contained in a letter read by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara at Thursday’s plenary.

But members raised objection to media reports credited to Budget and National planning Minister, Udo Udoma, that the parliament was delaying the budget presentation exercise.

The House wants the Minister to clear the air between now and next Tuesday before taking a decisive action on the allegation

