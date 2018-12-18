Home Health Buhari urged to sign national disability bill into law
Buhari urged to sign national disability bill into law
Health
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Buhari urged to sign national disability bill into law

0
0
now viewing

Buhari urged to sign national disability bill into law

now playing

Buhari to present 2019 Budget proposal December 19

now playing

Buhari constitutes Implementation Committee on Autonomy of State Legislature, State Judiciary

now playing

Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

now playing

President Buhari approves enhanced salary structure for police

now playing

Buhari's meeting with govs on minimum wage inconclusive

Image result for Buhari urged to sign national disability bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged sign the national disability bill , to give hope to persons living with disabilities in Nigeria.

Stakeholders said the withholding of the presidential assent on the national disability bill is raising concerns among persons living with various disabilities in the country.

With more than 15 percent of the Nigerian population in this state, the Joint
National Association of Persons with Disabilities is worried that getting
formal employment for this section of Nigerians will be difficult.

At a media dialogue in Abuja, the association called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law.

The body believed that if the bill is signed into law, it will go a long way ameliorating the hardship and difficulties confronting people living with god governance.

Related Posts

Buhari to present 2019 Budget proposal December 19

TVCN 0

Buhari constitutes Implementation Committee on Autonomy of State Legislature, State Judiciary

TVCN 0

Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies