President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged sign the national disability bill , to give hope to persons living with disabilities in Nigeria.

Stakeholders said the withholding of the presidential assent on the national disability bill is raising concerns among persons living with various disabilities in the country.

With more than 15 percent of the Nigerian population in this state, the Joint

National Association of Persons with Disabilities is worried that getting

formal employment for this section of Nigerians will be difficult.

At a media dialogue in Abuja, the association called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law.

The body believed that if the bill is signed into law, it will go a long way ameliorating the hardship and difficulties confronting people living with god governance.



Share this: Tweet



