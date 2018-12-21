CAF: Gor Mahia arrive Enugu ahead of Lobi Star clash

Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia are to arrive Nigeria on Friday for Saturday’s CAF Champions League, first round, second leg fixture against Lobi Stars billed for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Kenyan side will fly to Abuja from Accra, Ghana and connect another flight to Enugu.

Gor Mahia arrived Accra on Wednesday for a two-day camping exercise after they failed to secure a direct flight from Nairobi to Enugu ahead of the CAF Champions League First Round reverse fixture in Enugu.

The Kenyan Champions take a two goal advantage to Nigeria after they defeated Lobi Stars 3-1 in the first leg last weekend..

The Police in London have opened investigation into an incident which saw Tottenham’s Dele Alli struck on the head by a plastic bottle during their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the English League Cup.

The bottle was thrown from the crowd at Emirates Stadium during the quarter-final derby clash.

The 22 year old England midfielder was hit near the touchline as Arsenal prepared to take a throw-in in the 73rd minute.

The Metropolitan Police say it is working with Arsenal to try and identify the person responsible.

The Gunners could face an FA probe over the incident. Arsenal and Spurs were fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players

