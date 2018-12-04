Home Football CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advance
CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advance
Football
Sports
0

CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advance

0
0
now viewing

CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advance

now playing

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

now playing

Rangers sign Ghanaian goalkeeper Mutawakilu

now playing

Agbo says focused on fixing Rangers' season

now playing

NFPL to honour dead Calabar football fans today

now playing

CAF exit : NFF slams Enugu Rangers

Image result for CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advanceThe Coach of Enugu Rangers, Gbenga Ogunbote, has expressed optimism his club will qualify for the next round of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup ahead of Defence Forces of Ethiopia.Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Rangers will play the Ethiopian club in the second leg in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Godwin Aguda scored the two goals for the Enugu side at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Before their fans inside the 35,000 capacity city stadium, Defence Forces will seek to overturn the result.

Ogunbote says his team will replicate their home performance and beat their opponents in Addis Ababa.

Related Posts

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

TVCN 0

Rangers sign Ghanaian goalkeeper Mutawakilu

TVCN 0

Agbo says focused on fixing Rangers’ season

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies