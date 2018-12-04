CAF: Ogunbote confident Enugu Rangers will advance

The Coach of Enugu Rangers, Gbenga Ogunbote, has expressed optimism his club will qualify for the next round of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup ahead of Defence Forces of Ethiopia.Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Rangers will play the Ethiopian club in the second leg in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Godwin Aguda scored the two goals for the Enugu side at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Before their fans inside the 35,000 capacity city stadium, Defence Forces will seek to overturn the result.

Ogunbote says his team will replicate their home performance and beat their opponents in Addis Ababa.

