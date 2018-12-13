Home International California fire: Lost Paradise still immersed in grief after 30 days
California fire: Lost Paradise still immersed in grief after 30 days
International
World News
0

California fire: Lost Paradise still immersed in grief after 30 days

0
0
now viewing

California fire: Lost Paradise still immersed in grief after 30 days

Nearly one month after the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded California history, residents in the town of Paradise are still reeling from the devastation of their town.

The town has been re-opened but only to construction teams and media. Residents say they still have not received any aid from the government and are insisting that the local government take the blame for the losses and social grievances because they didn’t act accordingly.

The U.S. government says it will take nine to twelve months to clear the waste.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies