Canada grants Huwaei’s CFO bail

Huwaei’s Chief finance Officer, Meng Wanzhou who was on Dec. 1 arrested by Canadian authorities have been granted bail.

Meng was granted bail yesterday, Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver.

Meng was arrested on the grounds that she misled multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

In a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Justice William Ehrcke granted C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail to Meng.

Among conditions of her bail, the 46-year-old executive must wear an ankle monitor and stay at home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Five friends pledged equity in their homes and other money as a guarantee she will not flee.

If a Canadian judge rules the case against Meng is strong enough, Canada’s justice minister must next decide whether to extradite her to the United States. If so, Meng would face U.S. charges of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions, with a maximum sentence of 30 years for each charge.

