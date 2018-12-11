CBN bans use of Forex for fertiliser importation

The Central Bank of Nigeria has banned the importation of fertilizer in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN disclosed this in a circular on Inclusion of some imported goods and services on the list of 41 import items not valid for forex in Nigeria.

The Apex Bank noted that the restrictions would improve the country’s domestic productivity and fast-track growth of industries

The Economic Intelligence Unit of the Apex bank is expected to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ensure that erring companies and entities are brought to book.

