CBN plans new method of credit distribution to farmers in 2019

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele says a new method of credit distribution to farmers is being planned and will be unveiled in 2019.

According to Godwin Emefiele, the Micro-Finance Bank will be the new anchor distributors of the real sector of the economy.

Emefiele also stated that the CBN will be taking interest in housing financing next year, and will soon be rolling out a framework in that direction.

The governor, revealed that the bank will focus on policies that promote made in Nigeria goods, with emphasis on the 41 items next year

