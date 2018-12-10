Home Business CBN plans new method of credit distribution to farmers in 2019
CBN plans new method of credit distribution to farmers in 2019
Business
Nigeria
0

CBN plans new method of credit distribution to farmers in 2019

0
0
now viewing

CBN plans new method of credit distribution to farmers in 2019

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele says a new method of credit distribution to farmers is being planned and will be unveiled in 2019.

According to Godwin Emefiele, the Micro-Finance Bank will be the new anchor distributors of the real sector of the economy.

Emefiele also stated that the CBN will be taking interest in housing financing next year, and will soon be rolling out a framework in that direction.

The governor, revealed that the bank will focus on policies that promote made in Nigeria goods, with emphasis on the 41 items next year

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies