Chile to host 2019 UN Climate Conference
Chile to host 2019 UN Climate Conference

Chile to host 2019 UN Climate Conference

President Buhari, 80 Heads of State to attend COP24

Europe bakes again in near-record temperatures

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 - Research

12 major cities to buy only zero emissions buses from 2025

London introduces vehicle pollution levy

Chile has been selected to host the next United Nations’ climate conference in 2019, it was announced at the current meeting in the Polish city of Katowice on Friday.

Brazil was initially slated to host the talks but far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro pushed the Brazilian government to withdraw its offer.

Under U.N. rules, next year is the turn of a Latin American or Caribbean country to host the event.

Chile and Costa Rica were the forerunners. Costa Rica withdrew because of the costs but offered to help Chile in the organization of the so-called twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties (COP25).

“We are delighted to tell you that for COP25, we will be working with Costa Rica,” Chile’s environment minister Carolina Schmidt told the conference in Katowice on Friday.

