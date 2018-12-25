China, Pakistan deepen economic ties with Kabul

China’s foreign ministry said Senior Chinese and Pakistani diplomats discussed “new changes” to the situation in Afghanistan.

This is amid plans by the United States to withdraw about half of the 14,000 U.S. troops based in the country.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump has issued verbal orders to plan for a draw down of close to 7,000 U.S. troops.

The White House and the Pentagon have not yet commented publicly.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, has been deepening its economic and political ties with Kabul and is using its influence to try to bring the two uneasy neighbours closer.

