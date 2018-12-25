Christians celebrate birth of Jesus

It’s Christmas day and Christians all over the world are commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is so full of wonder, meaning and tradition. But, what is Christmas and When Did it Start?

The traditional date of December 25 goes back as far as A.D. 273.

To this day some people feel uncomfortable with Christmas because they think it is somehow tainted by the pagan festivals held on that same day. But Christians have long believed that the gospel not only transcends culture, it also transforms it.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are trooping into Osun state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

TVC News Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed who went round the state to assess their level of preparedness, reports that a visit to motor parks revealed that transport fare remained unchanged.

The state government also provided a free train Service which brought in

over 2000 people from Lagos and Ogun states



As usual, major cities in the state are already wearing a new look.

A visit to abartoir also showed high patronage not minding the Economic

situation.

The state police Commissioner, Olafimihan Adeoye assured of adequate

security during and after the festive season.

