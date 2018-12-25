Home Business Christmas: NNPC assures of adequate fuel supply
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has put mechanisms in place to ensure a steady supply and distribution of petroleum products as the year gradually drawing to an end.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru, went round some filling stations in Abuja to see the the level of compliance.

Correspondent Habidah Lawal reports that Nigerians have in the last five years contended with the monster of acute shortage of fuel during Christmas, which on most occasions have drawn out into the New Year.

This had left a Nigerians in a state of frustration at a period they should have been having a good time with family and friends. But this year is different, so far the traditional long queues at filling stations have not appeared.

The National Petroleum corporation is now assuring Nigerians it has in stock 60 days fuel sufficiency to meet consumer demands in order to avert the usual scarcity that occurs during festive periods in the country.

Station managers, also confirm that there is adequate fuel supply  this time around.


