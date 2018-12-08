Home Football Congo Brazzaville bid to replace Cameroon as host
Congo Brazzaville bid to replace Cameroon as host
Congo Brazzaville bid to replace Cameroon as host

Congo Brazzaville bid to replace Cameroon as host

Image result for Congo Brazzaville bid to replace Cameroon as hostThe Confederation of African Football, CAF have confirmed that they have received Congo Brazzaville’s bid to host next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals AFCON 2019.

While either Morocco or South Africa are being strongly tipped to host the AFCON 2019 tournament, Congo Brazzaville surprisingly filed their bid to replace Cameroon who were stripped of the hosting rights due to poor preparation.

With CAF statutes dictating that a country that has its hosting rights taken away should be banned from the finals, but Cameroon will still be allowed to continue participating in the qualifiers.

This comes after Comoros wrote to CAF this week seeking Cameroon’s expulsion from the AFCON 2019 tournament while citing Article 92 of CAF regulations.

CAF are expected to announce the Afcon 2019 hosts by the end of this year.

