Court fixes Dec. 14 for case between Pinnacle Ltd, ICPC

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed 14th December, 2018 for ruling in a motion on notice challenging the freezing of an account

belonging to Pinnacle Communications Ltd by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over an alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

Pinnacle Communications Limited is the only private licensed signal distributor for the Federal Government approved implementation of the transition from analogue to digital terrestrial television broadcasting in

Nigeria.

In 2014, Pinnacle emerged the successful bidder out of nine companies after what was considered a rigorous public tender and full compliance with due process.

Share this: Tweet



