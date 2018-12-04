Home News Court fixes Dec. 14 for case between Pinnacle Ltd, ICPC
Image result for Court fixes Dec. 14 for case between Pinnacle Ltd, ICPCA Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed 14th December, 2018 for ruling in a motion on notice challenging the freezing of an account

belonging to Pinnacle Communications Ltd by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over an alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

Pinnacle Communications Limited is the only private licensed signal distributor for the Federal Government approved implementation of the transition from analogue to digital terrestrial television broadcasting in
Nigeria.

In 2014, Pinnacle emerged the successful bidder out of nine companies after what was considered a rigorous public tender and full compliance with due process.

