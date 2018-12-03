Curbing excess spending: Mexico’s presidential plane up for sale

New Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced plans to sell The big, luxurious airplane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner used to ferry Mexico’s former president around the globe.

President Manuel said at a rally in Xalapa, Veracruz;

“We are selling all the planes and helicopters that the corrupt politicians used”

The finance Ministry says its a move by the president to rid the country of excess spending.

The $218 million presidential jet acquired in late 2012 is one of 60 government planes that will be sold, in addition to 70 helicopters.

The veteran leftist won a landslide election victory in large part by seizing on wide-spread disgust with Mexico’s governing elite, viewed by many as out-of-touch and deeply corrupt.

Share this: Tweet



