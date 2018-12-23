Home Business Customs command seizes more than 8,000 bags of rice in Kwara
Customs command seizes more than 8,000 bags of rice in Kwara
The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted and seized 8,413 bags of rice and 524 jerricans of vegetable oil worth several millions of naira.

The goods were seized in Oniko village in Moro local government area of Kwara state.

Showing journalists round the seized goods at the customs office in Ilorin, Deputy Controller of Customs, Abdulahi Kirawa disclosed that virtually all the houses in Oniko community were filled with the smuggled rice before the interception.

He warned communities against aiding smugglers saying it is an economic sabotage.

Kirawa assured that the service will not relent in its fight against smuggling and smugglers even during this festive period.




