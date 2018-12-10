DAPPMA suspends shut down of operations, gives 5-day grace notice

Depot and Petroleum Products Marketing Association (DAPPMA) has suspended its earlier directive to commence shutdown of depots across the country from loading petroleum products effective 12 midnight today, Monday.

It has equally given a five-day grace notice to the Federal Government o pay the N800 billion subsidy debts.

The suspension directive was conveyed in a statement issued around 1:20am by DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole.

Recall the association had issued a shutdown directive to its members following the continued indebtedness of the Federal Government to petroleum marketers.

The decision to suspend the shutdown follows the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians including the National Assembly as represented by the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream and constructive engagement of the Federal Government team by the labour unions most affected by the directive.

