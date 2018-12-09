Death toll in Port Harcourt 7-storey building collapse rises to 17

Seventeen corpses have been recovered from the 7-storey building collapse site in Port Harcourt which occurred about two weeks ago.Two weeks after the tragic incident occurred authorities say they lack adequate recovery equipment and emergency management supplies.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that officials have continued to recover more corpses from the rubble, two

weeks after the tragic incident occurred. Men and equipment are on ground round the clock at this site in a race against time to save more lives.

As machines clear the rubble, rescue workers stand close by, listening for any signs of life. But sadly it has been more than one week since any one was rescued alive. The death toll is now 17 and threatens to rise as the clock ticks.

Rescue workers are in the meantime appealing for more support from Government and private organizations to improve their work on site.

The total number of persons recovered from the rubble now stands at 48 with 31 out of that number rescued alive with injuries.

Share this: Tweet



