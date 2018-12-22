Dickson presents N275.8bn budget estimate for 2019



Bayelsa state governor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has presented the sum of N275.871bn (two hundred and seventy five billion, eight hundred and one million naira is the budget estimate in the 2019 fiscal year.

The Ministry Of Works And Infrastructure has the largest chunk in the

spending plan presented by Dickson to the State House Of assembly

Ovieteme George reports that as was the case of last year, the Ministry Of Works And Infrastructure took the lion share.

A total of thirty one billion naira is estimated to develop more

infrastructure in a spending plan that earmarks twenty three billion naira

for Education.

The Bayelsa Governor has been in the saddle for seven years and wants to

complete projects begun by his administration.

The Governor attributes the success of his administration to the cordial

working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

This is Governor Seriake Dickson’s last budget presentation to the Bayelsa

House Of Assembly.

