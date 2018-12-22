Home Business Dickson presents N275.8bn budget estimate for 2019
Dickson presents N275.8bn budget estimate for 2019
Dickson presents N275.8bn budget estimate for 2019

Dickson presents N275.8bn budget estimate for 2019

Bayelsa state governor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has presented the sum of N275.871bn (two hundred and seventy five billion, eight hundred and one million naira is the budget estimate in the 2019 fiscal year.

The Ministry Of Works And Infrastructure has the largest chunk in the
spending plan presented by Dickson to the State House Of assembly

Ovieteme George reports that as was the case of last year, the Ministry Of Works And Infrastructure took the lion share.

A total of thirty one billion naira is estimated to develop more
infrastructure in a spending plan that earmarks twenty three billion naira
for Education.

The Bayelsa Governor has been in the saddle for seven years and wants to
complete projects begun by his administration.

The Governor attributes the success of his administration to the cordial
working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

This is Governor Seriake Dickson’s last budget presentation to the Bayelsa
House Of Assembly.

